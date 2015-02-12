FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hormel Foods nears deal for Applegate Farms: sources
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 12, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 3 years ago

Hormel Foods nears deal for Applegate Farms: sources

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N) is in late-stage talks to acquire Applegate Farms LLC, a privately held producer of organic hot dogs, bacon and sausages, to enhance its branded protein offerings, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal for Applegate Farms could be announced as early as next week and value the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company at between $600 million and $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is confidential.

A representative for Applegate Farms could not be reached for comment. Hormel declined to comment.

Private equity firm Swander Pace invested an undisclosed amount in Applegate Farms in 2009. The company was founded in 1987 by current CEO Stephen McDonnell.

A sale of Applegate Farms would come amid a slew of merger activity for meat companies.

Recent high-profile deals in the sector have included Hershey Co’s (HSY.N) acquisition of jerky company Krave, Post Holdings Inc’s (POST.N) $2.5 billion acquisition of food processing company Michael Foods, and Tyson Foods Inc’s (TSN.N) $8.6 billion acquisition of packaged meats producer Hillshire Brands.

The private equity owners of protein and sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods are also interviewing banks for a near-term sale of the company, sources told Reuters last week.

Hormel in August acquired Muscle Milk maker CytoSport Holdings Inc, a sports nutrition drink.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.