Apple recalls some Beats Pill XL speakers
June 3, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Apple recalls some Beats Pill XL speakers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A picture illustration shows Apple Inc's logo reflected in a person's eye, in central Bosnian town of Zenica, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said it is recalling some Beats Pill XL portable wireless speakers due to a fire hazard caused by overheating batteries.

The iPhone maker will recall about 222,000 speakers in the United States and about 11,000 in Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Wednesday.

Apple has received eight reports of overheating speakers, the CPSC said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the number of speakers affected by the recall or the number of complaints it received, but said the recall does not affect any other Beats or Apple products.

A Beats Pill XL Portable Wireless Speaker. REUTERS/CPSC

Apple said it will issue store credit or a refund worth $325 within about three weeks of receiving the faulty speakers, which were introduced by Beats in November 2013.

Apple agreed to buy Beats for about $3 billion in May 2014 in an effort to jump-start an uneven attempt to make headway in music streaming as iTunes sales were declining.

This is not the first time that Apple has had to recall products.

The company had launched an iPhone replacement program in August last year after admitting some smartphones sold between September 2012 and January 2013 had faulty batteries. (apple.co/1uBotvd)

In 2011, network connectivity issues had forced Apple to recall some iPad2 tablets that were designed to run on Verizon's network. (reut.rs/1G5PQUs)

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Savio D'Souza

