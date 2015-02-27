Cook says Apple Watch might replace the need for car keys - Telegraph

Apple CEO Tim Cook stands in front of a screen displaying apps available for the Apple Watch at a presentation at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California in this file photo taken on October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Apple Inc’s latest product, the Apple Watch, might replace the need for car keys, Chief Executive Tim Cook told the Telegraph in an interview.

The watch’s battery will last the whole day, and will not take as long to charge as an iPhone, the Telegraph quoted Cook as saying.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

The company has scheduled a special event on March 9, where it will showcase the Apple Watch and that will be launched in April, the report said.