Applied Materials revenue jumps as chip gear demand rises
February 12, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

Applied Materials revenue jumps as chip gear demand rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chip-equipment maker Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) reported a 39 percent jump in quarterly revenue as higher spending by contract chip manufacturers and memory-chip makers offset muted demand from companies making logic chips.

Revenue rose to $2.19 billion in the first quarter ended January 26 from $1.57 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $253 million, or 21 cents per share, from $34 million, or 3 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 23 cents per share.

Applied Materials supplies chip-making gear to companies such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW).

Reporting By Lehar Maan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
