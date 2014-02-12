Applied Materials revenue jumps as chip gear demand rises

(Reuters) - Chip-equipment maker Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) reported a 39 percent jump in quarterly revenue as higher spending by contract chip manufacturers and memory-chip makers offset muted demand from companies making logic chips.

Revenue rose to $2.19 billion in the first quarter ended January 26 from $1.57 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $253 million, or 21 cents per share, from $34 million, or 3 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 23 cents per share.

Applied Materials supplies chip-making gear to companies such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW).