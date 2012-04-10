FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Applied Micro Circuits cuts 4th-qtr outlook
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
April 10, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 6 years ago

Applied Micro Circuits cuts 4th-qtr outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Applied Micro Circuits Corp AMCC.O cut its fourth-quarter forecast, sending its shares down 7 percent after the bell.

The San-Jose, California-based company said it now expects an adjusted loss of 10 cents to 12 cents a share, wider than its prior forecast of a loss of 7 cents to 8 cents per share.

Applied Micro Circuits also expects revenue 6 percent lower than the midpoint of its previous forecast of $52 million.

Analysts on an average are expecting an adjusted loss of 8 cents a share on revenue of $52 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said revenue was hurt by slowness in the service provider space and the overall wire line market weakness, adding that it would give more details when it announces its fourth-quarter results on April 26.

Separately, the chipmaker said it amended its merger agreement with Veloce Technologies Inc, and is now expected to acquire the company in May or June 2012.

Shares of Applied Micro Circuits were trading down 7 percent at $5.89 in after market trade on Tuesday. They closed at $6.34 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.