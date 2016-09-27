FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's Orient Hontai spends $1.4 billion for majority stake in AppLovin
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 27, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

China's Orient Hontai spends $1.4 billion for majority stake in AppLovin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AppLovin, a Palo Alto-based mobile marketing platform, said Chinese private equity firm Orient Hontai Capital had bought a majority stake in the company for $1.4 billion.

The deal with Orient Hontai, which is owned by Orient Securities Company Ltd (600958.SS), is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2016, AppLovin said.

CVCapital acted as financial advisor to AppLovin and Citi Orient Securities is the exclusive financial advisor to Orient Hontai Capital.

AppLovin, which was founded in 2011 and has offices in San Francisco, New York, Dublin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, and Berlin, said it would keep its team of 100 employees.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.