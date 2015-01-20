Fidelity leads $20 mln funding round for start-up AppsFlyer

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli mobile advertising measurement start-up AppsFlyer said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a funding round led by Fidelity Growth Partners Europe.

Following the round, AppsFlyer has raised $28 million.

AppsFlyer said it will invest the funds in development of its product offerings, including new tools to help marketers measure the impact of their advertising and marketing campaigns.

It also aims to expand its growth by opening new offices throughout the world to complement existing offices in San Francisco, Tel Aviv and Beijing.

More than 4,000 advertisers use AppsFlyer software to measure and analyze over $1 billion in annual mobile ad spending, the company said.

Fidelity Growth Partners Europe is the venture and growth arm of Fidelity Worldwide Investment.