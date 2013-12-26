FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TPG-backed drugmaker Aptalis files for IPO of up to $500 million
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 26, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

TPG-backed drugmaker Aptalis files for IPO of up to $500 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Specialty drugmaker Aptalis Holdings Inc, owned by private equity firm TPG Capital LP, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Evercore are underwriting the IPO, the company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus.

In October, Reuters had reported that the drugmaker appointed underwriters for an IPO after efforts to sell the company failed.

The filing did not reveal how many shares Aptalis planned to sell or their expected price.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “APTA.”

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.