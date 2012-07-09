FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

AptarGroup cuts second-quarter profit outlook, shares down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pumps and aerosol valves maker AptarGroup Inc (ATR.N) cut its second-quarter profit forecast, citing costs related to its recently closed Stelmi acquisition.

The company expects to earn 60 cents to 62 cents per share in the quarter, below its previous forecast of 70 cents to 75 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting it to earn 74 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AptarGroup said costs related to the acquisition will reduce second-quarter earnings by about 5 cents per share.

The Crystal Lake, Illinois based company said lower sales volumes in Europe and a weak Euro will also affect results.

Shares of the company, due to report its second quarter results on July 26, closed at $51.46 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. They were down about 3 percent at $49.84 in premarket trading on Monday.

Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

