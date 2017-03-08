FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
U.S. battery maker Aquion Energy files for bankruptcy
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 8, 2017 / 6:20 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. battery maker Aquion Energy files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. battery maker Aquion Energy Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday and said it was in talks to sell substantially all of its operating assets.

Aquion, which makes saltwater batteries for use in electricity grids under the Aqueous Hybrid Ion brand, also said it laid off 80 percent of its workforce and paused all factory operations.

"Despite our best efforts to fund the company and continue to fuel our growth, the company has been unable to raise the growth capital needed to continue operating as a going concern," outgoing Chief Executive Scott Pearson said.

Several potential buyers have shown interest in the company and are conducting due diligence under non-disclosure agreements, Aquion said.

Pittsburgh-based Aquion listed assets and liabilities of between $10 million and $50 million in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.