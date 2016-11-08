FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore ARA Asset's founder, Warburg Pincus, others to buy out firm
#Deals
November 8, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 10 months ago

Singapore ARA Asset's founder, Warburg Pincus, others to buy out firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - ARA Asset Management Ltd's ARAM.SI founder is teaming up with private-equity firm Warburg Pincus and other investors to buy out the Singapore-listed real estate fund manager in a deal that values the company at $1.28 billion.

The existing shareholders, CEO and founder John Lim, Straits Trading Company Ltd (STCM.SI) and Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd (1113.HK), own 46.24 percent of the company.

The acquiring consortium, which includes AVIC Trust Co, is offering S$1.78 ($1.28) per ARA share, the companies said in a statement. The offer represents a 19 percent premium to the company's last traded price.

Trading in ARA, which manages S$30 billion in Asian property assets and has a market value of about $1.1 billion, has been halted since Thursday pending an announcement.

The acquirers intend to delist the shares, the statement said.

DBS Bank and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte advised the buyers on the deal.

($1 = 1.3898 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
