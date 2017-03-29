FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arab leaders endorse two-state solution, say ready for reconciliation with Israel
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 4:38 PM / 5 months ago

Arab leaders endorse two-state solution, say ready for reconciliation with Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dead Sea, Jordan (Reuters) - Arab leaders said on Wednesday at the end of a one-day summit in Amman that they would be ready to have a historic reconciliation with Israel in return for its withdrawal from land it occupied in the 1967 war.

A communique read by the secretary general of the Arab League said Arab states would back Palestinian-Israeli peace talks to end the decades-old conflict if it guaranteed the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

