Syrian opposition seeks Arab League seat and Syrian embassies
March 25, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Syrian opposition seeks Arab League seat and Syrian embassies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Syrian opposition leader Ahmad Jarba urged Arab leaders at a summit in Kuwait on Tuesday to grant Syria’s vacant Arab League seat to his National Coalition and let it take over Syria’s embassies abroad.

“Leaving Syria’s seat empty sends a message to (President Bashar) al-Assad...‘Kill, kill the seat is waiting for you once the battle is settled’,” Jarba told the opening session of the Arab League summit.

“Reality requires that the Syrian embassies are also handed over to the National Coalition,” he said.

Reporting By Samia Nakhoul

