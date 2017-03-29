FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Lebanon's Aoun takes tumble as Arab summit starts
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 5 months ago

Lebanon's Aoun takes tumble as Arab summit starts

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun attends the 28th Ordinary Summit of the Arab League at the Dead Sea, Jordan March 29, 2017.Mohammad Hamed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DEAD SEA, Jordan (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun tripped and fell face down as Arab heads of state gathered at the start of their summit at the Dead Sea in Jordan on Wednesday, television footage showed.

Aoun, 82, appeared to trip on a low, red-carpeted podium where flags of Arab states had been arranged. Two men in suits rushed to help him to his feet as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stood nearby.

Aoun became head of state last year in a political deal that saw Saad al-Hariri appointed prime minister, ending a 2-1/2 year vacuum in the presidency. Despite his fall, he later addressed the summit.

En route to the same meeting, Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, also slipped as he disembarked from a plane on arrival in Amman, stumbling as he reached the bottom of the stairs down to the runway, where a group of people was waiting to meet him.

Editing by Mark Trevelyan

