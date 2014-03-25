FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beset by differences, Arab leaders open annual summit
#World News
March 25, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Beset by differences, Arab leaders open annual summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Arab leaders struggling with an array of foreign policy disputes opened an annual summit on Tuesday to try to forge a common stand on Syria’s war and what many of them see as the menace of Iranian-U.S. rapprochement.

The gathering in Kuwait follows an unprecedented row among members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) alliance of Gulf Arab states over Qatari support for Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, and a verbal spat between Iraq and Saudi Arabia over violence in Iraq’s Anbar province.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Amena Bakr, Editing by William Maclean

