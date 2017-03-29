FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Saudi King says Syrian subjected to 'killing' urges U.N. based political deal
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 5 months ago

Saudi King says Syrian subjected to 'killing' urges U.N. based political deal

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud attends the 28th Ordinary Summit of the Arab League at the Dead Sea, Jordan March 29, 2017.Mohammad Hamed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman said on Wednesday his country supported a political settlement to the bloody six year conflict in Syria based on U.N. Security Council resolutions.

In a short speech at the opening of the Arab Summit, the Saudi monarch, whose country has backed rebels fighting to topple Syrian President Bashaw al Assad, said the Syrian people were subjected to "killing and displacement" but did not refer to Assad.

The monarch endorsed a political solution in the war-torn country based on U.N. Security Council resolution 2254 and the Geneva-based political process.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams

