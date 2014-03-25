Saudi Arabia calls for 'changing the balance of forces' in Syria

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 25, 2014 / 9:28 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Salman called on Tuesday for “changing the balance of forces” on the ground in Syria’s civil war, saying the crisis there had reached catastrophic proportions.

“Exiting from the Syrian crisis requires changing the balance of forces on the ground,” Prince Salman told the opening session of an annual Arab summit in Kuwait, stressing the need for more support for rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall in Kuwait and Rania El Gamal in Dubai, writing by Sami Aboudi

