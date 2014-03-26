FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arabs condemn Syrian government 'massacres', demand political solution
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 26, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Arabs condemn Syrian government 'massacres', demand political solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Arab leaders meeting in Kuwait on Wednesday condemned killings carried out by the government in Syria’s three-year-old civil war and called for a political settlement.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the massacres and the mass killing committed by the Syrian regime’s forces against the unarmed people,” said Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry undersecretary Khaled al-Jarallah, reading from the final statement issued after the two-day summit.

“We call for a political solution to the Syrian crisis in accordance with the Geneva One declaration,” it read.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.