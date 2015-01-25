FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai builder Arabtec wins $152 million contracts in Abu Dhabi
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 25, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai builder Arabtec wins $152 million contracts in Abu Dhabi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Dubai’s Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU has won two contracts in Abu Dhabi worth 560 million dirhams ($152.5 million) combined through its Target Engineering unit, the builder said on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded a 345 million dirham contract to expand a housing complex in Ruwais, near Abu Dhabi, to Target, a fully-owned subsidiary of Arabtec.

Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO) also awarded a 215 million dirham contract to Target to construct a new management building and a civil defence station, Arabtec said in statements to Dubai’s bourse.

Both contracts are expected to be completed in February 2016.

Target Engineering handles construction projects in the oil and gas sectors in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Matt Smith; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.