FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Arabtec says unaware of potential stake sale by ex-CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 16, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Arabtec says unaware of potential stake sale by ex-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai contractor Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU said on Tuesday it was unaware of any stake sale agreement between its largest shareholders following reports that the company’s former chief executive was about to sell at least part of his stake.

Arabtec “does not have the information” on such a deal, it said in a bourse statement.

Shares in Arabtec jumped 3.7 percent to 4.77 dirhams on Monday following a report that its former chief executive Hasan Ismaik had agreed to sell half of his 27.9 percent stake in the firm to Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments at a price of between 5.00 and 5.50 dirhams per share.

After trading closed, a source close to Ismaik told Reuters that he had agreed in principle to sell at least part of his stake. The source declined to elaborate on the deal’s size or price but said it would be announced soon.

Aabar currently owns 18.94 percent of Arabtec, making it the second-largest shareholder after Ismaik.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.