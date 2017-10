DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has raised the price of its flagship Arab Light crude oil for customers in Asia, who buy more than half its crude exports, by $1.25 a barrel for April, while cutting prices for U.S. and European buyers, state-run Saudi Aramco said on Sunday. Saudi Aramco has set the Arab Light price for Asian buyers at Oman/Dubai average plus $2.80 per barrel for April, up from $1.55 for March.

Reporting by Daniel Fineren