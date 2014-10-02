FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arbor Pharmaceuticals explores $1 billion-plus sale: sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 2, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Arbor Pharmaceuticals explores $1 billion-plus sale: sources

Jessica Toonkel, Soyoung Kim

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $1 billion for the privately-held specialty drugmaker, according to people familiar with the matter.

Atlanta, Georgia-based Arbor, which makes prescription drugs for cardiovascular, hospital and pediatric markets, is working with JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) on the potential sale, the people with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.

Arbor joins a number of healthcare companies considering a sale at a time when robust buyout appetite from pharmaceutical and biotech companies is driving deal volumes to their highest levels in several years.

Representatives for Arbor could not be immediately reached for comment, while JPMorgan declined to comment.

The company has branded and generic prescription products for specialty focused conditions in various stages of development, and has 280 sales professionals, according to its website.

Its products include Nitrolingual Pumpspray, indicated for acute relief of an attack or prophylaxis of angina pectoris due to coronary artery disease; EDARBI for the treatment of high blood pressure in adults; and Zenzedi for the treatment of narcolepsy or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in pediatric patients.

Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.