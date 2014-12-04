FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR to invest in Arbor Pharmaceuticals: sources
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 4, 2014 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

KKR to invest in Arbor Pharmaceuticals: sources

Greg Roumeliotis, Olivia Oran

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) has agreed to acquire a significant minority stake in Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, in a deal that values the privately held specialty drugmaker at more than $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

KKR, a New York-based private equity firm, will own more than a quarter of Arbor Pharmaceuticals under the terms of the deal, the people said, asking not to be identified ahead of an official announcement.

KKR declined to comment. An Arbor Pharmaceuticals spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Arbor makes mainly branded prescription drugs for the pediatric, hospital and cardiovascular markets. It offers 16 products and has more than 40 in development, according to its website.

Reuters reported in October that Arbor was working with investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) on strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

Arbor’s existing shareholders include Chairman Jason Wild, who runs hedge fund firm JW Asset Management LLC; Chief Executive Ed Shutter; investment firm Signet Healthcare Partners LLC; and Allen Chao, co-founder and former chief executive of Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Buyout appetite from large pharmaceutical companies and private equity firms has pushed dealmaking in the healthcare sector to record levels this year. Global healthcare volume topped $364.8 billion as the number of announced deals doubled year-to-date, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Arbor is the latest minority pharmaceutical investment of KKR this year. In May, KKR took a minority stake in biotherapeutics company Coherus BioSciences Inc (CHRS.O). Coherus went public last month last month in an $85 million initial public offering.

KKR’s current health care investments also include contract research organization PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH.O) and hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N).

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.