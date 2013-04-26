FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2013 / 1:31 PM / in 4 years

Mexican bottler Arca posts 11.3 percent rise in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican bottling firm Arca Continental (AC.MX), one of the world’s biggest bottlers of Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) sodas, said first-quarter net profit rose 11.3 percent, boosted by efficiency gains and cost savings.

Arca earned 1.09 billion pesos ($88.3 million) in the January-March period, up from 979 million pesos in the same quarter in 2012, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange on Friday.

Revenue rose 8.3 percent to 13.38 billion pesos from 12.35 billion pesos a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 16.8 percent to 2.47 billion pesos from 2.11 billion pesos.

($1 = 12.3339 pesos at end March)

Editing by John Wallace

