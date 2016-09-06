FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
GE makes $685 bid for Swedish 3D printer firm Arcam
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 6, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

GE makes $685 bid for Swedish 3D printer firm Arcam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - General Electric's (GE.N) Swedish unit made a $685 million bid for Sweden's Arcam (ARCM.ST) on Tuesday to boost its footprint within 3D printing.

GE Sweden Holdings AB said on Tuesday it had offered 285 Swedish crowns per share for Arcam, valuing the company at 5.86 billion Swedish crowns ($684.6 million).

The offer represents a premium of around 53 percent relative to Arcam's closing price on Monday.

GE Aviation is one if Arcam's largest customers.

Separately GE's German business made a bid for Arcam's German competitor SLM Solutions (AM3D.DE)

($1 = 8.5556 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 8.5535 Swedish crowns)

By Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.