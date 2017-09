Coils of steel are seen at the ArcelorMittal Factory in Florange, Eastern France, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, cut its forecast for the growth of global steel demand this year to between 0.5 and 1.5 percent after reducing its guidance for all regions except Europe.

The steelmaker had previously forecast global growth of between 1.5 and 2.5 percent.

It reduced its forecasts for China, the United States, Brazil and for Russia and the former Soviet states.