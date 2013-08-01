FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ArcelorMittal lowers 2013 profit outlook
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2013 / 5:17 AM / 4 years ago

ArcelorMittal lowers 2013 profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view of the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Liege September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal ISPA.AS, the world’s largest steelmaker, on Thursday cut its 2013 core profit guidance on weaker-than-expected demand and lower-than-expected raw material prices.

It said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2013 would be greater than $6.5 billion, versus a previous forecast that it would be above the $7.1 billion reported in 2012.

ArcelorMittal, which sold around 45 percent of its steel in Europe last year, said second-quarter EBITDA, or core profit, fell 33.5 percent year-on-year to $1.70 billion, below the analysts’ average forecast of $1.75 billion in a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Ben Deighton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.