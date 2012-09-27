FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France demands restart of idled ArcelorMittal furnaces
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 27, 2012 / 3:49 PM / 5 years ago

France demands restart of idled ArcelorMittal furnaces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view of the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Liege September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule (BELGIUM - Tags: BUSINESS)

FLORANGE, France (Reuters) - France’s industry minister called on steelmaker ArcelorMittal ISPA.AS on Thursday to make the investment needed to restart idled blast furnaces at its Florange site or put it up for sale.

“The French government has at the highest level insisted, repeated, recalled ... that we want the restart of these two furnaces at Florange that have been idled for 14 months,” Arnaud Montebourg told employees at the site in northeastern France.

He urged ArcelorMittal to make investments totaling 150 million euros ($192.9 million), adding that if not ArcelorMittal was no longer interested in the site it could be purchased by “any interested industrial operator in the world.”

Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac; Writing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.