Arch Coal receives broad lender support for bankruptcy plan

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - Bankrupt U.S. coal miner Arch Coal has broad support from senior lenders for a plan to cut $4.5 billion of debt, lawyers said in court on Tuesday, and urged any unhappy creditors to join negotiations.

Arch Coal, the second-largest U.S. coal miner, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, following peers Walter Energy, Alpha Natural Resources and Patriot Coal into Chapter 11 protection in the midst of a prolonged slump in the coal sector.

The Missouri-based miner, suffering from falling coal demand and stricter regulation, said in court that it now has the support of 66.3 percent of lenders for a proposal to cut debt and continue mining operations that span from Maryland to Wyoming.

Arch Coal, with about 4,600 union-free employees, is not plagued by labor issues like those that have hit its bankrupt peers.

“I think we are well on our way to working out the mechanics,” attorney Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk said on behalf of Arch Coal in bankruptcy court on Tuesday, while asking any unhappy creditors to join the negotiating table.

“Don’t file papers. Please, just call us,” Huebner said.

Under a proposed debt-for-equity swap, senior lenders will receive control of most of the company, while junior lenders are being offered a small amount of equity or the value of Arch’s assets that are not pledged as collateral for senior loans.

Senior lenders had walked away from a previous out-of-court debt proposal aimed at preventing bankruptcy, prompting a lawsuit by creditor GSO Special Situations Master Fund LP, a Blackstone Group LP affiliate.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Charles Rendlen applauded the progress on the bankruptcy negotiations so far and approved, on an interim basis, $275 million in debtor-in-possession financing and the use of $600 million in cash.

“This is just too big of a marshmallow to swallow in one bite,” Rendlen said of the cash use.

The DIP loan includes a $75 million carve-out for environmental cleanup costs, well below the roughly $450 million that regulators expect it will need.

Arch has used cash, bonds and other financing to assure mine cleanup, but its use of a federal program called self-bonding to cover a large share of clean-up costs could saddle taxpayers with much of the bill.

The case is In re Arch Coal Inc., 16-40120, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Missouri.