Judge urges Arch Coal lenders to continue negotiating debt swap

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A New York judge urged warring creditors of Arch Coal to continue out-of-court negotiations over a refinancing plan for the second-largest U.S. coal miner, according to an attorney who was present at a hearing on Friday.

New York-based GSO Special Situations Master Fund LP, which holds some of Arch Coal’s unsecured notes, last week sued a group of investors that hold the company’s loans, alleging that they are trying to block a crucial debt swap proposed by the miner.

In July, Arch Coal announced an offer to swap existing notes for longer-term securities as part of a restructuring plan that, if successful, could save the company from bankruptcy.

Like other highly leveraged miners, Arch Coal is suffering from falling coal demand, stricter regulation and sinking coal prices, triggering concerns of a Chapter 11 filing in the absence of a coal recovery and more-manageable debt costs.

The deadline for the exchange, which has been extended several times, is now Oct. 26.

Arch Coal’s shares plummeted 19 percent to $3.09 on Friday, extending three weeks of declines amid historically low coal futures and investor concern over the future for coal miners.

Justice Saliann Scarpulla of the New York State Supreme Court did not rule on GSO’s motion for a temporary restraining order against Arch lenders on Friday, asking the parties instead to pursue an agreement before the October deadline.

Legal experts said a restraining order under these circumstances would be difficult to justify because GSO has to prove that it would suffer irreparable harm if the debt swap does not go ahead.

GSO, which is part of private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, is represented by law firms Davis Polk and Akin Gump, while Kaye Scholer represents funds managed by firms such as Napier Park Global Capital, Oak Hill Advisors and GoldenTree asset management.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison represents other funds that hold Arch’s loans, such as affiliates of Archview, Caspian and Blackstone.