FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arch Coal, Alpha Natural may be cheap: Barron's
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
April 8, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 6 years ago

Arch Coal, Alpha Natural may be cheap: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of coal companies Arch Coal ACI.N and Alpha Natural Resources ANR.N may be undervalued after plunging over the past year, according to an article in the April 9 edition of Barron‘s.

Both stocks are near all-time low valuations, the article said. The article quotes David Steinberg, a portfolio manager at DLS Capital Management, as saying: “The valuations are approaching 2009 lows and the businesses have fairly stable characteristics ... This is a pretty good spot.”

Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.