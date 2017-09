(Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc ACI.N reported a bigger quarterly loss as it continued to face transport issues and low prices for steel-making coal.

The company’s loss widened to $97 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $72.2 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier. [ID:nPnVhP0r]

Revenue fell 7 pct to $713.8 million.