Arch Coal profit drops, cuts dividend
May 1, 2012 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

Arch Coal profit drops, cuts dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc ACI.N posted a sharp drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as weak coal prices and slumping demand from power companies forced it to cut its production forecast and trim its dividend.

Coal producers have suffered as a vast new supply of natural gas has entered the U.S. market, prompting electricity producers to switch off many of their older coal-fired power plants.

Net first-quarter earnings were $1.2 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with $55.6 million, or 34 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The company, the nation’s second-largest coal producer, said it cut its quarterly dividend to 3 cents per share from 11 cents.

The company’s shares fell 5.5 percent in premarket trading.

Reporting by Matt Daily, Editing by Alden Bentley and Gerald E. McCormick

