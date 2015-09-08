FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU clears ADM's acquisition of Belgium's AOR
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 8, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

EU clears ADM's acquisition of Belgium's AOR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The world's largest corn mill of global grain company Archer Daniels Midland is pictured in Decatur, Illinois March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Karl Plume

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday that it had approved the acquisition of Belgian vegetable oil distributor AOR NV by U.S. grain trader Archer Daniel Midland (ADM) (ADM.N).

The Commission, which rules on antitrust issues in the European Union, said in a statement that it had concluded that the proposed takeover did not raise competition concerns because it did not have a huge impact on market share and because there were a number of strong players in a market with overcapacity.

Chicago-based ADM did not disclose the cost of the purchase, an acquisition aimed at expanding into higher-margin products including food-grade oils and food ingredients.

The AOR acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, will expand ADM’s reach in Europe, particularly Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, and in export markets via AOR’s facility at the Port of Antwerp.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.