Agribusiness ADM's second-quarter profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher volumes and improved margins in North America sweeteners and starches.

Plentiful global stocks of commodities such as corn, soybeans and wheat have thinned margins and limited trading opportunities for Archer Daniels' agricultural services unit. The segment makes money buying, selling, storing and shipping grain and oilseeds around the world.

Revenue from the company's agricultural services unit fell to $5.85 billion, from $6.39 billion, a year earlier.

Archer Daniels is part of the so-called 'ABCD' quartet of trading giants alongside Louis Dreyfus Co [AKIRAU.UL], Bunge Ltd (BG.N) and Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] that dominate global flows of agricultural commodities.

Corn processing, which includes Archer Daniels' ethanol production plants, saw a near 37 percent rise in second-quarter profit, while its oilseeds processing segment, the company's second-largest revenue generator, reported a 12.3 percent fall in quarterly profit.

Net profit attributable to the company fell to $276 million, or 48 cents a share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $284 million, or 48 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 57 cents per share, beating analysts' estimate of 52 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 4.4 percent to $14.94 billion, missing estimates of $16.17 billion.