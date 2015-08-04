ADM second-quarter profit miss estimates on weaker ethanol margins

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday following declines in ethanol margins and exports from North America.

The Chicago-based grain trader and processor became the second major crop handler to disappoint investors with second- quarter results after rival Bunge Ltd (BG.N) last week posted sharply lower earnings.

Commodity trader Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] is due to report results on Thursday.

ADM and Bunge, which make money by trading, transporting, processing and storing crops, have struggled despite massive U.S. harvests last year that increased the volume of available grain.

Still, ADM’s stock price jumped as much as 3.8 percent on Tuesday on hopes that large upcoming harvests will boost financial results. Shares are down about 6 percent for the year, compared to a 12 percent decline for Bunge shares.

ADM expects U.S. exports to improve in the second half of the year as the autumn harvest will weigh on grain prices, Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano said. Exports have been sluggish because the strong dollar makes U.S. crops expensive compared to grain from other countries, such as Russia.

“We expect a very strong second half,” Luciano told analysts on a conference call.

ADM has been refocusing its operations on grain trading, selling its fertilizer operations in South America last year and striking deals to sell its cocoa and chocolate businesses.

Merchandising and handling earnings in quarter slumped 64 percent to $41 million in the quarter as robust exports from South America reduced margins and volumes of exports from North America, the company said.

Net earnings dropped to $386 million, or 62 cents per share, from $533 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings declined to 60 cents per share from 79 cents a year ago, missing the average analyst estimate of 66 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Profits for bioproducts, such as corn-based ethanol, slid 70 percent to $43 million in the quarter as record-large industry ethanol production reduced margins from a year ago.

ADM would have to pull off “a pretty heroic recovery” to bounce back from weak results in the first half of the year, said Robert Moskow, an analyst at Credit Suisse.

“It just looks like the year as a whole is going to be below what your internal expectations might have been,” he told Luciano on the call.

The stock was up 2.4 percent at $48.84 at midday.