FX renews "Archer" for a 4th season

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - FX has renewed the animated spy series “Archer” for a 13-episode fourth season. The network has also signed an overall production deal with the show’s executive producers Adam Reed and Matt Thompson and their animation studio Floyd County Productions, FX said on Thursday.

“Archer”’s third season, which wraps with a finale on March 22, has improved 44 percent in the adults 18-49 demographic over the second season, with an average 1.58 million viewers in the demo, and 32 percent in total viewers, with 2 million.

“It was an easy decision to order more ‘Archer,'” FX executive vice president of original programming Nick Grad said of the renewal. “It has deservedly grown beyond its initial cult following to become both a critical and ratings success.”

The two-year overall deal with Reed and Thompson will keep the pair with FX Productions for any additional seasons of the series, plus any new projects that the duo develops. It also ensures that Floyd County Productions will continue to animate “Archer,” along with the FX series “Unsupervised” and any new animated fare produced or developed by FX.

“We are insanely excited that FX Productions has committed to a multi-year deal for Archer and Floyd County Productions,” Reed said of the deal. “They’re fantastic to work with, and we hope to keep making good shows for FX for as long as they’ll have us.”