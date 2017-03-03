FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Orbis discloses 2.8 percent stake in Arconic, plans to back Elliott
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 3, 2017 / 5:24 PM / 6 months ago

Orbis discloses 2.8 percent stake in Arconic, plans to back Elliott

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investment manager Orbis Investment Management Ltd on Friday disclosed a stake of about 2.8 percent in U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc (ARNC.N), and said it intends to support hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in its proxy battle against the company.

Bermuda-based investment manager Orbis said it intends to vote in favor of Elliott' slate of independent nominees to join Arconic's board.

Arconic has been under pressure from activist investor Elliott, which last week stepped up pressure for Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld's ouster after raising its stake in the company to about 13 percent.

In January, Elliott had nominated five directors to Arconic's board.

Orbis said on Friday it does not believe that Arconic can reflect its true value under the leadership of Kleinfeld.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.