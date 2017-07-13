FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 minutes ago
Arconic is sued in U.S. over fatal London tower fire
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Steel
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Reuters backstory
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 13, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 25 minutes ago

Arconic is sued in U.S. over fatal London tower fire

1 Min Read

Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017.Hannah McKay

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A shareholder of Arconic Inc (ARNC.N) has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the company of defrauding shareholders in connection with its having supplied cladding panels used at Grenfell Tower, the London high-rise where dozens of people died last month in a fatal fire.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Michael Brave said shareholders suffered losses as a result of Arconic's failure to properly disclose its use of the "highly flammable" panels.

Arconic said on June 26 it would stop sales of the cladding panels in question for use in high-rise buildings.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.