Areva in exclusive talks to sell Canberra unit: paper

PARIS (Reuters) - French nuclear group Areva AREVA.PA is in exclusive talks with French investment fund Astorg to sell it its U.S. radioactivity measurement unit Canberra, French daily Les Echos reported.

The paper, which cited sources close to the talks, said on Monday the negotiations valued the business at 310-350 million euros ($404-$456 million), or 10 times Canberra’s recurring operating profit.

It said an agreement could be reached within 4-5 weeks.

The sale is part of Areva’s plan to offload non-strategic assets.

Areva was not available to comment.

($1 = 0.7674 euro)