Areva in talks to sell Canberra unit to Astorg

PARIS (Reuters) - French nuclear group Areva AREVA.PA confirmed it was in exclusive talks to sell U.S.-based radioactivity measuring business Canberra, aiming to raise funds to cut debt and invest in reactor safety.

Sources close to the talks said French private equity firm Astorg had submitted an offer which valued Canberra at between 310 million euros ($405.2 million) and 350 million, confirming a report in French daily Les Echos.

The paper said an agreement could be reached within four to five weeks.

“This operation is part of the ... strategic action plan set out by Areva in December 2011, which envisages the sale of assets with a view to continue reducing the debt of the group and finance its strategic and safety investment program,” Areva said in a statement.

The company did not give details of the price or timing of the deal.

The world’s biggest maker of nuclear plants had said in December it would cut investments and sell assets to shore up its balance sheet as a result of a plunge in demand following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

Areva gave itself a target of selling 1.2 billion euros of non-strategic assets over two years, but the state-owned group said in July it would already hit that goal this year.

Shares in the group closed down 0.6 percent at 13.94 euros. The stock has fallen around 27 percent this year on top of a 47 percent decline in 2011.