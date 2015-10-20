FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Areva says to cut 2,700 jobs in France by 2017
October 20, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Areva says to cut 2,700 jobs in France by 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the Areva Tower, the headquarters of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva, at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Areva AREVA.PA plans to cut 2,700 jobs in France by 2017 as it restructures, the French nuclear group said in a statement on Tuesday following presentations to staff representatives.

The announcement followed an agreement with unions on Monday on the company’s voluntary redundancy plan.

The new figures for French job losses are slightly lower than those given in May, when the company said it planned to cut 3,000-4,000 jobs in France and 5,000-6,000 worldwide as it seeks to reduce labor costs.

Areva has booked four consecutive years of losses.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Pravin Char

