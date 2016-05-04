FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Initial tests on Areva reactor components are positive: French minister
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 4, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Initial tests on Areva reactor components are positive: French minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Energy Minister Segolene Royal said initial tests on Areva-made components installed in French nuclear reactors were positive after France’s ASN nuclear regulator said irregularities had been found.

Following the discovery of weak spots in the reactor vessel of the EPR reactor under construction in Flamanville, in France, nuclear energy group Areva launched a review of manufacturing procedures at its Creusot steel forging plant.

“I can tell you ... that the initial results are good, that is to say the components meet regulations. It is the documents that were badly prepared,” Royal said in an interview with French radio RTL on Wednesday.

The regulator said it had been informed by Areva that its investigation had uncovered evidence of irregularities in about 400 components produced since 1965, of which some 50 are believed to be in use in French nuclear plants.

Royal said the results of tests on the components would come out in two weeks.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Simon Carraud; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.