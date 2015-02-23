FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French government mulls options after Areva loss: minister
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 23, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

French government mulls options after Areva loss: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government is studying all options following news of a big loss at state-controlled nuclear group Areva AREVA.PA, including synergies with the EDF (EDF.PA) power utility and CEA atomic energy agency, energy minister Segolene Royal said on Monday.

Her comments to journalists at the Elysee presidential palace followed a statement in which Areva said it expected to report a 2014 loss of 4.9 billion euros ($5.6 billion), mostly due to asset writedowns and provisions, notably connected with its much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 reactor in Finland.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus, writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.