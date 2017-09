Steam rises at sunset from the cooling towers of the Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power station in Dampierre-en-Burly, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government supported power group EDF’s (EDF.PA) plan to buy state-owned Areva’s AREVA.PA nuclear reactor business at a meeting on Wednesday, Le Figaro newspaper reported on its website.

The meeting included President Francois Hollande, Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Ecology Minister Segolene Royal, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron and Finance Minister Michel Sapin, Le Figaro said.