EDF makes indicative offer for Areva reactors arm
May 22, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

EDF makes indicative offer for Areva reactors arm

Geert De Clercq

2 Min Read

A view shows the Areva Tower, the headquarters of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva, at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau - RTX1BYUM

PARIS (Reuters) - French power utility EDF (EDF.PA) has made an indicative offer for nuclear group Areva’s AREVA.PA reactors business, a spokesman for Areva said. Les Echos newspaper, citing sources, said the bid was worth just over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

“We have duly received a letter with an indicative offer,” an Areva spokesman said. He declined to comment on the price.

An EDF spokeswoman declined to comment.

Les Echos, citing a source close to the situation, said the indicative offer should be followed by a period of due diligence before it can be made into a firm bid.

EDF chief Jean-Bernard Levy said on Tuesday an offer for the business would be made in the coming days, but gave no indication of price. The potential deal involves two state-controlled companies.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that pinning down a precise value for the business was proving difficult, with the figure in a range of 2-3 billion euros.

The reactor business is valued at 2.7 billion euros in Areva’s accounts, a source familiar with the situation has told Reuters.

While Areva’s nuclear technology is considered one of the most advanced globally, the firm has not sold a reactor since 2007 and has made losses in the past four years.

Les Echos said EDF’s offer had been value on the basis of a multiple of 7.5 times the core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of the reactor business.

A final decision on a possible takeover is still weeks away.

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Friday that President Francois Hollande would review strategic priorities for the nuclear industry at a meeting in his Elysee palace on June 3.

After meeting with Macron on Friday, Areva union officials told Reuters that no decision on the restructuring would come before a mid-July meeting of France’s national nuclear policy council.

Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
