Areva's chairman says EDF must make better offer for nuclear reactor unit

PARIS (Reuters) - Utility Electricite de France (EDF.PA) must improve its offer for nuclear engineering group Areva’s AREVA.PA reactor unit and relations between the two firms need to improve in order to reach a swift agreement, Areva’s chairman said on Wednesday.

Last week, the French government approved EDF’s plan to take a majority stake in Areva’s nuclear reactor business and gave the two state-owned firms a month to do a deal.

“We need an equitable negotiation with EDF about the valuation of Areva’s reactor unit,” Areva Chairman Philippe Varin told the French parliament on Wednesday.

“EDF has made a proposal, this proposal must be reviewed,” he added.

Relations between the two state-owned firms have been strained for years over EDF’s desire to take control of Areva’s reactor design and lead France’s nuclear export drive, and the state put new management in place at both firms to end the strife.

Varin was appointed as Areva’s new chairman in January and was also made a board member of EDF to smooth relations with EDF’s new chief executive, Jean-Bernard Levy.

But in unusually blunt comments on Wednesday Varin said relations between the two firms would have to improve “radically” for them to reach a deal within a month as the government wants.

Varin did not say how much EDF had offered for the reactor unit and did not confirm media reports of a 2 billion-euro ($2.3 billion) bid, well below the 2.7 billion euros which the unit is valued at in Areva’s accounts.

He did say, however, that EDF would have to agree to share responsibility for the long-troubled Olkiluoto 3 EPR reactor project in Finland. Main contractor Areva and its Finnish customer Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) are suing one another for billions of euros in damages over construction problems and soaring costs.

“We need to find an equitable sharing of the risk of the Finland project, which is a sword of Damocles that has weighed on the group for a long time and which can compromise any future scenario,” Varin said.

He also said that while a final ruling in the arbitration case could be years away, Areva expects arbitrators will deliver a partial ruling on “certain important aspects of the dispute,” he said, without giving more detail.

Varin added that current discussions with China were mostly technical - about two EPR reactors being built in Taishan and a project to build two EPR reactors in Hinkley Point, Britain - but the possibility of Chinese investment in Areva could not be ruled out.

“We cannot exclude that the Chinese option is one of the options for the recapitalization either for (reactor unit) Areva NP or the group,” Varin said.

He declined to comment on how much new capital Areva needs to rebuild its balance sheet after four years of losses. Analysts and industry sources have estimated the requirement to be 5 to 7 billion euros between now and the end of 2017.

Meanwhile the planned takeover of Areva’s reactor arm would not be finalised before the second half of 2016, Varin said, because the European Union will have to give anti-trust clearance.