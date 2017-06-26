A logo is seen on the Areva Tower, the headquarters of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva, by architects Roger Saubot et Francois Jullien at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Areva NP, the nuclear reactor business company in which EDF is in the process of buying a majority stake, is eyeing a sharp rise in sales and profits over the next five years, Les Echos newspaper reported.

Les Echos cited a document on Areva NP's strategic plans from now until 2021, which said the company was eyeing sales to rise by 50 percent from now to reach 4.8 billion euros ($5.4 billion) by 2021.

It added that Areva NP was also targeting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 600 million euros by 2021, up from 95 million euros last year.

French state-owned power group EDF is currently in the process of buying a majority stake in Areva NP, following a restructuring of French nuclear group Areva.

Officials at Areva NP could not be immediately reached for comment.

