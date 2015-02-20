Areva to book a $4.5 billion loss: paper

View of the Areva Tower, the headquarters of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva, at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris near Paris October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-controlled nuclear group Areva will post a 2014 net loss of about 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion), French daily Le Figaro reported on Friday.

The paper gave no further detail but cited several sources.

Areva, which will release 2014 results on March 4, declined to comment. Earlier this month, weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche reported the company could post a 2014 loss of more than 3 billion euros.

Areva shares were down 2.3 percent in thin early trading.

Areva warned earlier this month it expected to book a significant increase in provisions and writedowns in its 2014 accounts, which would “significantly downgrade” full-year net income compared to first-half earnings.

Areva swung to a 694 million euro first-half 2014 loss as struggling utilities cut maintenance costs and the nuclear sector remained in the doldrums following the 2011 Fukushima disaster.