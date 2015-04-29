FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Areva's first quarter revenue slides as nuclear remains in doldrums
April 29, 2015 / 4:32 PM / 2 years ago

Areva's first quarter revenue slides as nuclear remains in doldrums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-controlled nuclear group Areva’s AREVA.PA first-quarter sales fell 1.1 percent to 1.76 billion euros ($1.97 billion) as the nuclear industry remained under pressure and despite better revenue at its uranium mining unit.

The firm made no comments about its ongoing restructuring and financing plan and reiterated that it would communicate this to financial markets by the half-year financial report.

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

